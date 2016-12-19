Five things to do before holidays

With the winter chill quickly becoming more bitter as the days go by, there is only so much to do in Chicago before the winter air becomes more frigid than festive. Luckily the city is still trying to create holiday cheer to distract bundled-up citizens from the dropping temps and frenzied, last minute shopping. From ice skating to Christmas movies, and 5k’s to winter wonderlands, it’s truly hard not to get in the holiday mood in Chicago this week. So if you need any help, here are four things to do to get in the holiday mood this week.

Christmas Movie Marathon

It’s hard not to get through the month of December without watching at least one Christmas themed movie. From “Elf” and “A Christmas Story” to “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Scrooge,” the endless amount of Christmas films played on television are impossible to pass up. If you’re looking to get out of the dorms or apartment for a holiday flick, one of the best bets for a good showing would be at Chicago’s Music Box Theater, where they’ve been playing seasonal films all month. If you’re into musicals, they even have sing-along versions of each film for the audience to participate in. On the other hand, if you’re more of an action type, the Christmas classic “Die Hard” will be playing through Christmas.

Maggie Daley Park – Ice Skating

In a city filled with so many ice rinks that some are practically blocks apart, one of the best bets for a good time is Chicago’s newest addition, the Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park. Different from the basic, rectangular rinks, this ribbon of ice runs through the park with Chicago’s landscape behind it. Its large layout not only brings the rink a wide spread to limit any crowding but also creates a more fun atmosphere to glide on. The Skating Ribbon is an easy date to check off for the holidays before it gets too cold outside.

Winter Wonderland

One of the most popular events to attend during the Chicago holidays, Fifth Third Bank’s Winter Wonderland — now in its 16th year — returns to Navy Pier through Jan. 8 to ensure that the city stays in a festive mood. Through rides, ice skating, giant slides and much more, the 170,000 square feet indoor room is full of fun. While the wonderland may be geared more toward children than college students, it is still a worthy addition to the great holiday events Chicago has to offer.

Christkindlmarket

For those still looking for a stand out gift or something fun to do downtown, the 21st annual Christkindlmarket continues until Saturday, Christmas Eve. That’s plenty of time to enjoy some spiced wine — a Christkindlmarket specialty called Glühwein —grab some hand-painted ornaments or other presents in the popular open-air festival.

Chi-town Rise and Shine 5k

Why anyone would run during the holidays is beyond me, but it’s one way to work off the holiday sweets and calories while still staying in the winter spirit. For those that aren’t turned away from the frosty snow and freezing temperatures, the Chi-town Rise and Shine 5k – taking place on Dec. 31 – is not only a great way to end the 2016 year but a better and healthier way to start 2017.