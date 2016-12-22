TEDx accepting speaker, performer applications for DePaul event

Distraught by the Catholic Church’s failure to aid France’s poorest and most desperate residents, Madame de Gondi turned to St. Vincent de Paul in 1617 and asked what is now known as the Vincentian Question: “What must be done?”

Four hundred years later, the Vincentian mission’s goal remains serving the suffering and vulnerable. To help foster new ideas and challenge the thoughts of the DePaul community, the TEDx DePaul University Team will host an event April 29 in the Daley Center.

Created by TED, the nonprofit responsible for viral TED Talks videos focusing on topics ranging from creativity in schools to the power of introverts, the TEDx Program supports “independent organizers who want to create a TED-like event in their own community.”

The TEDx DePaul team is searching for members of the DePaul community able to speak, perform and contribute to the TED Talks goal of sharing “ideas worth spreading.” All DePaul faculty, staff, students and alumni are welcome to apply.

Those interested in being a speaker or performer at DePaul’s TEDx event can apply online until Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. at http://bit.ly/TEDx_SpeakerApplication.