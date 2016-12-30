DePaul women’s basketball senior guard Jessica January will have surgery to repair a broken right index finger on Tuesday, DePaul Athletics announced on Friday.

January injured her finger in Wednesday’s win over Georgetown and left the game after playing 18 minutes.

Because of the injury, January will miss Friday’s game at Villanova and Monday’s game against Providence at McGrath-Phillips Arena. The Blue Demons host Creighton on Wednesday, but an updated timetable for January’s return will be released after the surgery.

This marks the second injury to a DePaul starter as Ashton Millender has been dealing with a leg injury that has kept her out since December 15. January is a big loss for the Blue Demons as she leads the team in points, assists and steals.

DePaul is 9-4 overall and 1-0 in the Big East.