St. Vincent’s DeJamz: Best of 2016

Coachella released its highly anticipated lineup on Jan. 4, one that features an array of icons from Beyoncé to Hans Zimmer to Kendrick Lamar. Although the festival itself takes place over 2,000 miles away in Indio, California, it can certainly hint at possible artists to play at Pitchfork and Lollapalooza.

Here are some of the possible artists that may hit Chicago this upcoming summer.

1. “Hold Up” – Beyoncé

Easily one of the most anticipated artists to possibly perform at Lollapalooza this summer, Beyoncé took the world once again by storm with last year’s “Lemonade” — her sixth studio album. Earning nine nominations for this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé has given the world just one more reason for why she is not only the Queen, but one of the most iconic artists working today. To celebrate the possibility of her appearance this summer, take a listen to my favorite song on her album “Lemonade,” “Hold Up.”

2.. “m.A.A.d city” – Kendrick Lamar

Alongside Beyoncé and Radiohead as headliners at Coachella is one of hip-hop’s most prominent rappers working today, Kendrick Lamar. The Coachella lineup marks the first time Lamar has headlined the event, and although he performed at Lollapalooza in 2013, the headlining history could continue into Chicago’s summer festivals. If either Beyoncé or Lamar ends up as Lollapalooza’s headliners, it’ll easily be one of the festival’s more memorable years. A good place to start with Lamar is in his debut album with the song, “m.A.A.d city,” that chronicles his upbrining in the crime-ridden Compton, California.

3. “Holocene” – Bon Iver

A little different mood from Lamar and Beyoncé, the American indie folk band Bon Iver has found wide success since their debut album, “For Emma, Forever Ago” in 2007. While they are no stranger to Coachella, they have been rather hesitant towards Lollapalooza since playing there in 2007, stating in a 2015 interview that the festival was more concerned with popular artists and marketing numbers than actual music. We’ll have to wait till the lineup is announced to find out whether he still feels that way about Lolla, till then check out “Holocene,” one of their most popular songs to date.

4. “I Love You, Honeybear” – Father John Misty

More on the same wavelength as Bon Iver in terms of sound, Father John Misty has been a frequent visitor to Lollapalooza over the years, performing in both 2013 and 2015. If we take the two year increments as a rule, then there’s a good chance that we might see the Indie rock singer this 2017 summer. “I love you, Honeybear” is a good place to start with the band.

4. “S.T.A.Y.” – Hans Zimmer

Perhaps one of most interesting performers of the festival is world famous film composer Hans Zimmer. The man behind the music of “The Dark Knight,” and “The Thin Red Line,” will come to Coachella to give the crowd a taste of his inspiring, heartwarming, and intense movie scores. One of the most memorable in recent years, would be from 2014’s “Interstellar.”