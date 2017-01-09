DePaul students look back at their favorite albums of 2016

At first glance, 2016 may seem like a year of devastation for the music industry.

George Michael and Prince were two of the most notable lives lost among many others, including Merle Haggard, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen. However, 2016 was also a year of creation with songs such as D.R.AM.’s “Broccoli” and The Chainsmoker’s “Closer” topping the charts.

It’s hard not to talk about 2016’s year in music without mentioning Kanye West’s “The Life of Pablo.” The album initially caused a stir when it was released exclusively on Tidal, until later expanding to other streaming sites.

It’s no surprise that many DePaul students take so kindly to West: he was raised in Chicago. Another Chicagoan topped the charts last year, as well. Chance the Rapper who cited Harold Washington Library as the home of one of his very first performances. His mixtape “Coloring Book” was released exclusively online as a streaming-only album, but that didn’t hurt its popularity.

DePaul students Lydia Connolly and Joce Carrera listed both “The Life of Pablo” and “Coloring Book” at the top of their lists.

“The songs are meaningful and catchy and the albums as a whole are incredibly artistic,” Connolly said.

Carrera noted the ease of listening to both artists.

“These albums were easy but also entertaining to listen to,” Carrera said. “I was able to zone out while listening to these albums.”

Rounding out the successful year of rap is “Views” by Drake. Most people know “Views” as the album that spawned the viral music video “Hotline Bling” as well as one of the best party songs of the year “One Dance.”

“Almost every track on ‘Views’ feels like it could be a single,” DePaul freshman Cam Garret said. “Drake is unique as he can make you feel hyped and excited, as well as making you contemplate your feelings. He can rap, he can sing and he does it all so effortlessly.”

Other students chose to tackle the underground route, citing less popular albums and artists as their favorites of 2016.

“(Some of my) favorite albums from 2016 were ‘Bonito Generation’ by Kero Kero Bonito, ‘Puberty 2’ by Mitski and ‘A Seat at the Table’ by Solange,” Ty Yanamoto said.

Yanamoto considers music one of his biggest passions, as he does the sound mixing for multiple concerts and music festivals in the city.

Solange Knowles, younger sister of superstar Beyoncé, released “A Seat at the Table” and though it was her third studio album, it was her first No. 1 album in the U.S. This accomplishment solidified Beyoncé and Solange as the first sisters to both have No. 1 albums in the same year.

Knowles’ “A Seat at the Table” was ranked ninth on Greg Kot’s top albums of 2016, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kot’s talks about the album’s peek into what it means to be a woman of color in America.

“I was especially drawn to the well-written and culturally relevant lyrics,” Yanamoto said, agreeing with Kot’s review of the album. “This album reflects many social issues found throughout 2016.”

Duncan Buchanan, a member of the band “Blanket Term” formed in Chicago, also loves to “stick (his) ears into weird and new places.”

“It’s been a big year for hip-hop,” Buchanan said. “Kanye released a great record, Chance proved himself more than capable with his third mixtape and Kendrick’s demos turned out to be just as strong as his releases.”

Among these strong rappers, Buchanan chose “Telefone” by Chicago rapper Noname as one of his favorites.

“Noname preaches quiet wisdom with a calm, stoic voice on her beautifully understated debut, ‘Telefone,’” Buchanan said. “She is certainly my pick for best new hip-hop artist, and this release should be more than enough to prove why.”

2017 offers even more upcoming music, with both new artists to keep an eye out for, and the more than many mainstream stars to look out for new music.

Carrera noted the possible upcoming release of a new Ed Sheeran album. Sheeran posted a video hinting at the fact that the new album would be called “÷,” following his previously named albums “+” and “x.”

Yanamoto said he’s eager for an alternative artist’s upcoming album release. The Flaming Lips will release “Oczy Mlody” this month, beginning a possible string of successful albums to be released this year.

Buchanan, on the other hand, is ready to simply discover more music this year.

“I’m going into 2017 the way I went into 2016: blind and full of hope for cool new music.”