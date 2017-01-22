St. Vincent’s DeJamz: Obama’s favorite tunes

As Donald J. Trump officially became the 45th President of the United States this weekend, a new administration will take shape shortly and embrace the power of the Oval Office. And while we welcome the new, we also remember and reflect upon the Obama administration of the last eight years.

With former President Obama now out of a job, Spotify has taken the liberty to offer him permanent employment as “President of Playlists” within the company. Though it’s rather a more humorous offer than realistic, Obama is no stranger to the music-streaming giant, Spotify, releasing handpicked favorite songs on a playlist last summer. And in tribute to his departure, here are just a few of former President Barack Obama’s favorite tunes.

1. “Smooth Sailin’” – Leon Bridges

No stranger to Bridges, Obama invited the Texas gospel and soul singer last February to perform for him and the first lady as part of The Smithsonian’s In Performance at the White House tribute to Ray Charles. Bridges brought his cool and smooth style to Lollapalooza last summer, easily being one of the best performers of the entire festival.

2. “Acid Rain” – Chance the Rapper

Another friend of the former president, Chance the Rapper has had a close connection with Obama since his father, Kenneth Bennett, served as a White House deputy assistant in the Obama administration. Chance the Rapper’s last appearance at the White House was during the Tree Lighting Ceremony, where he and Donnie Trumpet soothed the crowd with their “Sunday Candy.” Obama chose “Acid Rain” one of Chance’s earliest tracks from his second mixtape, “Acid Rap.”

3. “Home” – Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

Not as close to the former president as the previous two artists, “Home” by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, still seems to show that Obama has a little hipster in him. Led by Alex Ebert, the indie folk band hit the charts big in 2009 with their popular single “Home,” and the forever catchy song seems to not have left the president’s mind since he first took office.

4. “Rock Steady” – Aretha Franklin

Since the beginning of his presidency, Obama has always been vocal about his love for Aretha Franklin. Performing at the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors two years ago, the Queen of Soul had the President in tears while singing, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and though Obama chose Rock Steady as one of his favorites, they’re both worthy