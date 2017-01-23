Shows soon to be leaving Netflix

As the New Year reins in, and new titles of TV and films are added to the Netflix library, many fail to be renewed each month. With the winter chill thriving high, there’s no better time catch these titles before they are kicked off the charts of the entertainment streaming site.

From television to film, comedies to award-winning dramas, here are just some of the titles that will be leaving Netflix within the next month.

Trainspotting

Leaving date: Feb. 1

Just as the film’s long-awaited sequel is set to premiere Jan. 27, the 1996 original film is being booted from Netflix as of Feb. 1. Directed by Danny Boyle, the black comedy drama follows a group of heroin addicts in an economically depressed Scotland. The film is not only recognized as the career kick-starter for both Danny Boyle and actor Ewan McGregor, but easily one of their finest individual films.

House of Cards

Leaving date: Feb. 1

One of the many BBC television shows that are being kicked off Netflix this year due to failed contract renegotiations; the original English version of “House of Cards” has found its time at Netflix to be over. While Kevin Spacey’s American version continues to thrive as one of Netflix’s most popular original produced content, the 1990 BBC series from which it was adapted is worth the watch for any fan of political dramas.

The Office

Leaving date: Feb. 1

Going away with “House of Cards” is another BBC original that became an instant hit when adapted to American television. While Michael Scott will still be around on Netflix in 2017, Ricky Gervais’ David Brent from BBC’s “The Office” will not unfortunately. Though the two series share the same name, there are a good number of differences in humor, with the American version leaning towards more cringe humor while the U.K.’s is much more based in dark humor.

There Will Be Blood

Leaving date: Feb. 1

Another critically acclaimed fi lm, “Th ere Will Be Blood” has been regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s, reaching number three on A.V. Club’s Top 50 films of the’00s. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film follows an oilman, played by Daniel Day-Lewis (for which he won an Oscar), and the ruthless journey to riches during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. “There Will Be Blood” will easily be one of the most missed titles on Netflix come this February.

Carlos

Leaving date: Feb. 15

Originally airing on the French channel, Canal +, Netflix purchased the rights to the miniseries that chronicles the life of the 1970s Venezuelan terrorist Carlos the Jackal. While many are probably not familiar with the life of Carlos, the three-part mini-series captures his terror, from his first series of attacks in 1973 until his arrest in 1994. For any historical dram miniseries to binge watch before it’s removed.