Missing web pages challenge American values

Alternative facts and the removal of specific pages on the White House’s official website were among the first stories to break shortly after President Donald Trump took office. Pages representing issues such as LGBTQ, climate change, civil rights and healthcare were removed from the White House website. The newly revamped website is no longer able to be translated into Spanish.

Taking away the option to translate the White House website shuns a large group of individuals and begins to only appeal to a certain group. In America there is no official language, so for English to be the only language available may come as a disappointment to many who do not speak or read English well.

While it is assumed the absence of these pages were on purpose, mostly because it goes hand-in-hand with Trump’s beliefs and what he has pushed throughout his campaign, The Daily Caller and The Boston Globe have noted that this is simply what happens when a new president comes into the White House. The pages still remain on the obamawhitehouse.archives.gov.

Within the time that the pages have been down, the missing pages could have been added back by now. It seems as if the Trump administration is doing everything but repairing the pages. Many people looking for information on our new president and his new policies will head straight to the White House website, and without these pages, citizens are left with no knowledge of what Trump’s intentions are surrounding these issues.

It seems as if our president is trying an out of sight, out of mind kind of game on those who are a part of the LGBTQ community, those who need healthcare and all the other important pages that have been removed. The message is given off that those issues are not important to the Trump administration. People who identify with these categories are a large majority of the people who reside in the U.S. Without treating it with importance, it has caused high tension between the president and the people.

“Call it wishful thinking, but I sincerely hope that it was just a maintenance issue,” journalism major Anna Quesse said. “Given how many executive orders Trump has issued, and the rate he has been issuing them…I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the theoretical straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

Maybe this is the straw, maybe we will finally begin to see what Trump actually stands for and who he supports. We’ll get to see if he really cares for all like he claims he does, or if it’s just an act to come off as someone who cares, instead of a racist, bigot or any of the other titles millions of people have identified him as.

Alex Michalopoulos, a sophomore, majoring in neuroscience, had the opposite to say about the missing pages.

“I think people are just too quick to judge. Those pages are probably the ones that will change the most from the Obama administration to the Trump administration…that is not really one of Trump’s major concerns about this country, what he truly cares about is securing our borders, repealing Obamacare and bringing jobs back to America,” Michalopoulos said.

While it is Trump behavior to take down pages as a way to shape the country into what he believes, Michalopoulos made a strong point by mentioning there are more important issues that need to be taken care of, rather than the White House website.

With the introduction of a new term “alternative facts” coined by Trump’s presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway shared during a press conference, simply believing the White House website as under construction is nonsense. As someone with the highest rank in the country, it’s difficult to believe such a simple task is taking this long.

After Trump and White House press secretary Sean Spicer made claims that there were more than a million people who attended his inauguration and said the rain “stopped immediately, and then became sunny” while Trump gave his inauguration speech. This claim unraveled as untrue, since there is proof it rained the whole time.

The American people have been irritated that the president would lie about such small things, and act unprofessional in such a big role.

The New York Times reported that Conway described the fabrications that Trump and the White House press secretary were expressing as “alternative facts”.

Many did not take this lightly, including Daniel Sanchez, a sophomore at DePaul University.

“I think this is what his entire campaign was built on and I believe this is what his entire term will be, which is lies. I would like to think that we live in a world where people are usually held accountable for the things they say and do. I don’t see how it is justifiable to call lies, facts.” Sanchez said.

Many others feel the same about these fabrications, while some, like Michalopoulos believe the country is heading in a stagnant direction.

“People can think whatever they want about this situation, and protest all they want, but it won’t change the direction in which our country is heading.”

And that’s exactly what scares many of us.