You’re here for who? Run the Jewels, Game of Thrones and Wilco.

We did the homework so you don’t have to. Check back each week for the scoop on bands you can’t miss at some of Chicago’s hottest music venues.

Run the Jewels

Feb. 17

El-P and Killer Mike made Christmas just a little better last month by releasing their new album, “Run the Jewels 3” on Dec. 24 – three weeks ahead of its stated release date. The hip-hop supergroup has come a long way since their initial shared tour together in 2013, which was so successful it ultimately led to the formation of Run the Jewels – one of today’s most popular music duos.

Their third album features guest appearances from Detroit’s Danny Brown to Joi to L.A. saxophonist Kamasi Washington, offering an array of rhythms and beats that have given the music group an original sound.

Their concert at the Aragon in Uptown will easily be one of the most anticipated performances of February.

Game of Thrones

Feb. 19

Winter is finally here, and to take away the absence of the HBO hit “Game of Thrones,” the show’s composer Ramin Djawadi along with his orchestra and choir have been touring the United States to give fans a live concert experience into the world of Westeros. Accompanying Djawadi and his orchestra are a number of gigantic LED screens that project the dragons, battles and blood that make “Game of Thrones” what it is.

Outside of “Game of Thrones,” Djawadi is behind the engagingly stirring scores of “Iron Man” and HBO’s latest hit “Westworld,” both worthy soundtracks to be encores at this concert. Performing at the United Center, the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” will surely be an engrossing and unique experience for any fan of the television show.

Wilco

Feb. 22-26

The alternative rock band returns home to Chicago at the end of this month to mark their first performance at the city’s historic venue, Chicago Theatre. Staging a four-night stand, Wilco is giving the city enough of their time for people to listen to their indie rock sound, one draws from multiple different genres from country to pop to a little jazz.

The band has been no stranger to Chicago’s Lollapalooza over the past decade, gaining a devoted following of fans that will undoubtedly be present throughout the multiple nights of performances.

If you’re one of those fans, there’s a good bet their set list of songs will change each night, as the band is known for digging back to their older albums and keeping each night fresh with new sounds and songs.