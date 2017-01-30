American carnage vs. hope and change in Washington, D.C. last week

Sullivan for the most part was surrounded by like-minded Trump backers Thursday as he would on Inauguration Day — a strange dichotomy in is Town, which voted at a 91 percent clip for Clinton.

“I’ve been called many terrible things for being a Trump supporter: racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, all of these things,” said Eric Sullivan, a student at the University of Connecticut. “You know President ( Theodore) Roosevelt said, ‘to anger a conservative, lie to him, to anger a liberal, tell them the truth’. So that’s what I do.”

University of Connecticut student Eric Sullivan, proudly waving his Trump/Pence ag, lamented at the liberal environment he constantly finds himself in.

Next, I found some young Trump supporters. They seemed alienated by what was happening on their own campuses. William Bucher, a student at Biola College in California, spoke of his desire to see conservative commentator Ben Shapiro speak crushed by “rioters” who in effect shut the event down.

The school had planned the trip prior to knowing the outcome of the election, though being there for the inauguration of a famous alumna probably ran through their minds.

Predictably, they were not so enthused by Trump. Summing up their thoughts, students offered: ‘angry’, ‘bad’, ‘interesting’ and ‘no positive thoughts’.

The next group I approached appeared to be a class trip of sorts. I asked where they were from. I was pleasantly surprised to hear one of them say, “Park Ridge, Ill.”

Several groups, including the millennials I needed for my story, congregated near it’s base. A group of four high school-aged local kids sat on a bench enjoying the unusually-warm winter night. Inauguration Day means no school for them, which they were happy about.

That night, I focused my angle on young people. After all, I was there with thousands of other reporters, so I had to differentiate in some way. What do young people think of this new president? Is he the antidote to the problems facing modern America or is he a relic of an America that is quickly fading?

I killed the first two — no Chicagoans came for “cheezeborgers” and chips at the legendary Chicago haunt. But with a story under my belt and it being just past 1:30 p.m., there was plenty of time left to find other relevant storylines.

I walked to the Mall and towards the Billy Goat Tavern. Killing three birds with one stone, the idea was to grab a bite to eat, have a spot to work, and perhaps run into some Chicagoans to talk to.

I had my story for the day. It was time to gear up for the main event on Friday.

I woke up Friday morning later than I had planned. This caused a little worry as there was no telling what the security situation would be like down by the Capitol. But the neighborhood where I was staying was quiet, the Metro ran without significant delay and it was not terribly full.

I was close enough to see the Capitol, though a jumbotron was set up. One did not need an aerial shot to tell there was no way 1.5 million people were there.

Despite being a member of the ‘crooked’ media, almost every Trump supporter I asked was willing to talk with me. Their backgrounds and characteristics varied, but there were a few universal thoughts in nearly everyone I spoke to: “Trump’s not a career politician,” “immigration is out of control” and “I’m tired of political correctness.”

Enthusiasm climbed as the main event drew closer and closer. There were boos for Hillary Clinton, respectful applause for President Barack Obama and booming cheers as soon as Trump emerged from the Capitol.

The crowd grew antsy as the program went on. In particular, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s remarks on the need for faith in government and institutions were met with chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump!”

Then, as has been the case for more than 200 years, Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at noon.

It started to rain the moment he began his inaugural address, a sign of God’s blessing, according to evangelist Franklin Graham. Those in attendance certainly sensed the blessing, though the overwhelming feeling was vindication.

“From this moment on, it’s going to be America first,” Trump proclaimed.

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families,” he said. “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.”

And the small, but enthusiastic crowd on the National Mall loved it, cheering as the billionaire struck populistic dents at the Washington political establishment. They were treated to a condensed version of the stump speech Trump used to great effect on the campaign trail.

It was their day; it was their party.

“It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag,” Trump said.