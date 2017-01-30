Coal industry’s ties run deep with Catholicism

Michael Iafrate and Fr. Edwin Gariguez are waiting for the lights to turn on.

As activists for clean energy, they believe the time is now to forge a new path to sustainability. Though their work stems from different backgrounds and perspectives in the global struggle for renewable energy, their vision remains the same.

“We need to stop coal,” Gariguez said. “This is something that isn’t for the development of the people, but for the development of corporations. It puts the health of the people at risk and has negative impacts and effects for society.”

On Thursday, the Center For World Catholicism and Intercultural Technology hosted a panel, Catholicism and Coal, featuring Iafrate and Gariguez at the Lincoln Park Student Center. In the lofty room, they spoke of hope and desperation for a cleaner tomorrow.