University spends $35,195 on door barricades

The university ordered 800 door barricade devices to be installed on the Lincoln Park and Loop campus classrooms in order to secure doors from outside threats, like active shooter situations.

The university paid $35,195 in a quantity order, according to a Nightlock representative.

In an email to the DePaul community, Director of Public Safety Bob Wachowski said the installations may be used if gunshots are heard or if speakers and message boards declare a lockdown situation. He added that Facilities Operations will be working throughout the quarter to complete the project.

The barricades were ordered in October 2016, according to a representative from Nightlock door security devices. But the installations were not announced to the DePaul community via email until Jan. 11, 2017. Each barricade retails for $59.95 but the university received a discount in a quantity order according to a Nightlock representative.

In a statement given to The DePaulia, Wachowski said the installations are now being added to security measures because the university is always looking for ways to improve safety.

“We identified door barricades as a method to improve our current measures and we are putting them in place,” Wachowski said.

Vice President of Facilities Operations Robert Janis said the university plans to install door barricades in every classroom and that all other spaces including conference rooms and offices already have locks.

According to the Public Safety video released, the devices will be located on the side of a professor’s desk and are in a small plastic container marked, “for emergency lockdown use only.” The actual piece used to “barricade” is a piece of metal, and will slip into the bottom corner of a classroom door. The device, when locked in place by a steel plated hole in the floor, can prevent a shooter from entering.