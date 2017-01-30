University hosts seventh annual Lunar New Year Celebration

Guests adorned in red led into the Student Center Jan. 27 to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

2017 is the Year of the Rooster in Chinese culture. The traditional celebration of the New Year consists of dinner with family and cultural activities such as those seen at DePaul’s gala. Red is believed to be the color most conducive to success, so a red envelope is given to family members in hope of bringing a year of luck and prosperity to them.

At DePaul’s ninth celebration of the annual Chinese New Year Gala, there were both old and new faces to be seen among the crowd. Hosted by the DePaul Chinese Studies Program, the gala included a buffet dinner of traditional Chinese cuisine, remarks from Dr. Gian Mario Bersana and Dr. Ji Lin, cultural performances from many members of the Chinese community of Chicago and commentary from students of DePaul’s own Chinese studies program.