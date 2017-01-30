Students Together Against Trump continue organized opposition

Members of the group reflected on the protests inauguration weekend. Meeting as a group for the rst time since Inauguration Day, STAT continued on the conversation in their third meeting, which took place Thursday, Jan. 26. STAT also reflected on how they could organize as a collective front with other student organizations throughout campus against President Trump and his administration.

“Myself and some other students from other clubs were discussing how universities across the country (…) have already begun to pull together these broader coalitions. We thought it was worth it to begin discussing how we were going to do this,” Sam Pieer, a junior and member of STAT, said. “In (the first meeting), we discussed our perspectives around Trump, why it’s going to be necessary to fight back in the attacks that will come down on LGTBQ people, Muslims, immigrants, health care, education, whatever it might be. We felt those kinds of attacks necessitated a resistance and a fight back.”

Not yet an official student organization at DePaul, STAT began their meeting discussing how they wanted to organize their group to be different than the traditional method of hierarchy many student groups follow on campus.

Members of STAT voted “yes” on organizing into three separate committees — outreach, activism and steering. The outreach committee would be in charge of educating the members of STAT on current political action taking place by a Trump administration as well as promoting the coalition on campus.

The activism committee would take the lead in organizing direct action in response to oppressive legislation passed by the Trump administration. The steering committee would propose agendas for STAT meetings.

Anais Donald, a sophomore STAT member, was part of the decision making process for the intention of allowing for more discourse and democracy in STAT’s future decision-making process, proposed the committee process.

They noted their need for more members to join STAT in order to be more proactive in their efforts to bring attention to social issues, as well as individuals being targeted by the new administration.