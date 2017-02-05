St. Vincent’s DeJamz: 59th Grammy Award nominations

After tackling the Academy Award nominations last week, it is only appropriate to take a thorough look at the 59th Grammy Award nominations, especially with the ceremony taking place this Sunday. While we’ve already gone over who should win and who will win a few pages back, this week’s DeJamz takes an in-depth focus on each of the songs nominated for Song of the Year and the stories these particular songs tell.

From songs of breakup, songs of nostalgia and regret, to songs of political, social, and racial empowerment, these five songs are not only diverse in genre but also in the performance, story, and history behind each one. Here are three of my favorite songs that are nominated for Song of the Year.

1. “Formation” – Beyoncé

Serving as the album’s lead single of Beyoncé’s sixth studio album “Lemonade,” “Formation” was easily both one of 2016’s most popular songs and most critically praised for its racial and social commentary, with Britt Julious of Pitchfork describing it as, “the unapologetic embracing of one’s blackness and the power one can harness when making a name, livelihood, and legacy can’t ever be ignored or taken for granted.” The accompanying music video directed by Melina Matsoukas also found no shortage of popularity or acclaim, with features of references to Hurricane Katrina, police brutality and black pride, it visualized a message many believed people needed to hear in 2016.

2. “Hello” – Adele

After laying low on the Billboard charts for a few years, Adele returned with her smashing single “Hello” from her third studio album, “25.” Like the song “Someone Like You,” “Hello” explores the similar themes of one’s reflection over a failed relationship. According to Adele, the song is less about an actual love relationship but rather a relationship with everyone, from her friends to her family, and her journey of becoming an adult and not staying less and less in touch with everyone. Even if the song was overplayed one too many times, it is always nice to have Adele back on the radio after a few years without her.

3. “7 Years” – Lukas Graham

Another song that may have been played on the radio too much but nonetheless is still a quality tune, “7 Years” put Danish soul-pop band Lukas Graham on the world stage. While I had been listening to Lukas Graham for quite sometime before “7 Years,” it was unknown to me that the name was actually a band rather then the lead vocalist’s – whose name is Lukas Forchhammer. Like “Hello” this song is also nostalgic as it explores themes of growing older and relationships changing, but beyond reflection the song speaks of hopes and dreams of the future, ultimately making it not only a catchy song but a relatable one.