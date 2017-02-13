DePaul students reflect on different Valentine’s Day plans

As love fills the air this Valentine’s Day, DePaul couples, both on and off campus, have put together plans for the big day, whether it be dinner downtown or a romantic FaceTime call.

DePaul couples located in the Chicago area have plenty of options for V-Day. Various restaurants in Lincoln Park are offering special menus and deals, including Café Ba-Ba-Reeba, Stella Barra Pizzeria and Oyster Bah.

Many DePaul students have already celebrated Valentine’s Day, due to the date falling on a Tuesday this year.

“We went to a restaurant called Enoteca Roma over the weekend since we hadn’t been on an actual date in a while,” said Mackenzie Costanzo, who met her boyfriend through friends at DePaul’s Second City Event. “We’ll probably end up eating ice cream and chocolate while watching a cartoon or something.”

Gabriel Bustoz met his girlfriend through a student organization on campus, an

d plans to lie low when Valentine’s Day arrives.



“We plan to stay in on Valentine’s Day since we both have night classes, but will probably go out the weekend after,” Bustoz said.

Other students are taking advantage of the sights downtown, even if it may mean cutting into Tuesday night homework time.

“(My boyfriend) and I met at school, he was in my discover class so we spent the whole week together,” said freshman Emily Lindsey, a freshman at DePaul. “We are going out to dinner and walking around the city.”

The 10 most popular Uber destinations on Valentine’s Day last year were comprised of restaurants, so it’s no surprise that this year most couples are planning to follow suit. The most popular restaurants were Italian and seafood restaurants, according to the Chicago Tribune.

While other couples are enjoying being together, long-distance couples will be spending the night apart.

DePaul student Lydia Connolly’s boyfriend goes to school at Franklin and Marshall College in rural Pennsylvania, located 695 miles away from DePaul.

“I’ll probably FaceTime him,” Connolly said. “We sent each other gifts. It is extremely difficult being away from him.”

“It’s hard seeing couples on campus around Valentine’s Day, but it makes seeing each other later that much better,” Connolly said.

Maddy Auby, a DePaul student originally from Holland, Michigan, is only an ‘L’ ride away from her boyfriend who attends Trinity Christian College, located south of Chicago in Palos Heights. The couple has been dating for almost two years and hopes to see each other soon.

“We aren’t doing anything official,” Auby said. “He’s only 35 miles away, but when you take the train it takes an hour and a half.”

“I miss being able to see him every day without having to go out of my way,” Auby said. “It was convenient when we were in the same town because our lives were intertwined, but now we have to work hard to stay together.”

If you’re still scrambling for date ideas, Chicago has plenty to offer.

Navy Pier is hosting National Ferris Wheel Day at its Centennial Wheel. The Wheel will be turned “into a giant, rotating ‘photo booth’ with props and other fun surprises,” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. according to Navy Pier’s website.

Sweetheart flights are also available for couples, including dinner and dessert for just $38. The Blue Man group also performs on Valentine’s Day, with tickets ranging from $59 to $109. Tove Lo and the Japandroids will both be making appearances in Chicago later on in the week, and tickets could offer a good Valentine’s Day present.

Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, many singles will be lying low.

“I’ll just go to class, do my homework and play tennis,” said Tim Walsh. “It’s going to be the same as any other night.”

“I’m going to get a Valentine’s Day brownie from the Stu,” Cristina Cazares said with a laugh. “I’m going to take it easy. I’ll watch some Bob’s Burgers and just hang out.”

Singles don’t have to fear going out into the city, however. Navy Pier is also hosting an event for singles around Chicago, involving fitness. “My Sweaty Valentine Zumba” will take place from6 to 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and fuses Latin and international rhythms with movement, combining together to make a fun workout.

DePaul University will also be home to its very own “Anti-Valentine’s Day,” hosted by the DePaul Activities Board (DAB). DAB will provide an “Anti-Valentine’s Day movie, ice cream bar, a hot chocolate and apple cider bar and DIY activities,” according to DePaul’s website.

DePaul’s fraternities and sororities will also be hosting “Cupcake Wars” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The organizations will be selling cupcakes that they baked and decorated themselves, in hopes of raising money for their philanthropies.

Whether a you’re a couple, miles away from your significant other, or single, Chicago and DePaul both have plenty to offer this Valentine’s Day.