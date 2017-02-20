Let’s taco ‘bout tacos: new taqueria opens near campus

“Holy Taco!,” a taqueria located just off DePaul’s campus, opened on Feb. 2 and joined the ranks of the many taco places located around the Lincoln Park campus. The restaurant has been open for three weeks now and has already begun to attract DePaul students.

This taqueria aims to be a quick-service Mexican restaurant, similar to “Allende” and “Taco Burrito Palace.” Customers order food at the cash register, and it is delivered to their table, allowing for quick, tasty food.

The décor of the place takes a leaf out of “Chipotle’s” book, using everyday materials to create a simple atmosphere. The ordering counter was made of metal, similar to “Chipotle’s,” and the booths were carved out of wood. Bar seating was also available, for quick grab-and-go meals.

The menu is catered towards groups. Tacos and other food items could be ordered individually, but garnishes, including sour cream, cheese, and beans, had to be bought separately for the entire table.

Although this seems trivial, each of these items adds to an already expensive quick-service meal.

Paige Hartkoorn, a DePaul student, went with her mom to “Holy Taco!” over Delta Gamma’s Mom’s Weekend.

“I ordered a chorizo taco and a special Mexican quesadilla,” Hartkoorn said. “My mom and I split chips and guacamole.”

“It’s hard to get good chorizo, and it was good,” continued Hartkoorn. “It was 100 percent better than ‘Chipotle.’”

“Chipotle” released its chorizo offering just a year ago, while “Allende” and “Taco Burrito Palace” already offered the spicy Spanish pork sausage.

“I wouldn’t ever go to ‘Chipotle’ or ‘Qdoba’ for tacos, because this is more authentic,” Hartkoorn said.

Lydia Connolly also visited the taqueria with fellow DePaul student Katherine Holmes.

“We were hungry and it was new, so we wanted to try it out,” Connolly said.

Connolly ordered the sincronizada, a lighter quesadilla filled with the meat of your choice. This item cannot be found at Mexican chain restaurants such as “Qdoba” and “Chipotle,” making it a reason to visit “Holy Taco!”

“It’s their version of a grilled cheese and it was amazing,” Connolly said. “The food was great and the service was awesome.”

DePaul student Olivia Crouch was initially shocked by the small portion sizes.

“When I walked in I was like, ‘wow, this is really cute,’ until I saw the size of the taco,” Crouch said. “Later, I realized it was the perfect amount of food and it was still delicious, but it was $2.75 for a tiny taco.”

“My eyes were bigger than my stomach,” Crouch said with a laugh. “The two tacos were the perfect size.”

Crouch was not the only one with a complaint about the price. The tacos, though tasty, cost their fair share of change.

“For college students, it’s expensive for a small amount of food,” Connolly said. “I’d probably just eat “Allende” every week instead.”

“‘Allende’ knows where it’s at, but ‘Holy Taco!’ is still good,” Hartkoorn said. “It’s just expensive. If you split stuff and get two tacos, it’ll be around $15.”

“I prefer Taco Burrito Palace because you get more food for your money and it’s more of a fun experience,” Crouch said.

Crouch was not entirely turned off from the taqueria, however.

“I will try the burrito the next time I go,” Crouch said.

One thing is for sure: DePaul students will now have one more Mexican quick-service restaurant to satisfy their taco cravings.

“Holy Taco!” is located at 953 W Webster Ave.