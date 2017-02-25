Seton Hall holds off DePaul men’s basketball 82-79

DePaul men’s basketball almost came all the way back, getting to within one point after being down 20, but the Blue Demons (9-20, 2-14 Big East) fell to Seton Hall (18-10, 8-8) 82-79.

Senior guard for DePaul Billy Garrett Jr. led the game with 26 points.

The two teams stayed close throughout the majority of the first half as DePaul and Seton Hall traded the lead a couple of times. Tre’Darius McCallum was a catalyst behind this as he scored 13 points in the first half. Myles Powell had 13 points for the Pirates.

It wasn’t until the last few minutes of the half that the Pirates took advantage. They hit six of their last seven field goals as they opened up a ten-point lead. Seton Hall would settle for a eight-point advantage at the half as they led 35-27.

In the second half, Seton Hall exploded to open the period. The Pirates went on a 14-4 run before the first media timeout to take a substantial lead. They were up by twenty at one point. DePaul cut the lead, however, and was able to get within five points with a significant amount of time to go before Seton Hall took the lead back to double digits going into the final minutes of the half.

DePaul kept it interesting, however. They made a comeback once again and got as close as possible when they were within one within the final minute, but Seton Hall held on to win 82-79. DePaul just could not convert when they needed to.

Next up for DePaul is at Providence on Wednesday, then the final game at Allstate Arena next Saturday when they take on Xavier.