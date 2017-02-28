Son of DePaul men’s basketball coach arrested on alleged Xanax sales

Reese Leitao, the son of DePaul men’s basketball head coach Dave Leitao, was arrested Tuesday in Jenks, Okla. on possession and intent to sell a dangerous and controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, according to a Fox 23 report.

Reese, a 3-star football recruit who had signed to play at the University of Texas next year, is accused of possession of a dangerous and controlled substance, which was said to be Xanax. According to the Jenks campus police report, Reese had 20 Xanax pills and more than $1300 on him. The report also said that Reese told a school administrator that he planned to sell the Xanax.

Texas head football coach, Tom Herman, released a statement regarding the situation earlier Tuesday.

“We’re aware of the situation involving our signee, Reese Leitao,” the statement said. “We’re collecting information, will talk to Reese and his family, let the legal system run its course and then address it further at the appropriate time.”

The Tulsa World reported that the school principal found a Xanax bar in Reese’s backpack during an administrative search and called the police from there. Reese was booked in the Tulsa County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. He is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond and has a court date for March 7.

The university was not immediately available for comment.