Celebrate St. Patrick’s with these mocktails

With St. Patrick’s Day’s approaching, people will be crowded in bars and parties, celebrating the holiday with lots of alcoholic drinks, but that doesn’t mean those are the only options for celebrating.



Mocktails, a non-alcoholic mixed beverage, as well as non-alcoholic beers can ll in the gaps for those who don’t like alcohol or can’t drink.

Mixing juices with soda was one of junior Lauren Simpson’s preferences when she was under 21. Inspired by a random trial of mixing her two favorites Simpson started to experiment and enjoy the surprises. Sometimes she added Sprite to fruit punch, or would pour Coke into cherry juice and garnish the beverage with a twist of lemon if available.

“I prefer fruity with a little bit (of) carbonation,” Simpson said.

Lime, orange juices, soda, non-alcoholic ginger beer and simple syrup are the most common ingredients in mocktails, according to bartender Tim Karsten at D4 Irish Pub & Café, an Irish pub on East Ohio Street. Sodas or ginger beer bring bubbles to the liquid, while fruit juices add colors and avors to change the overall feeling. e major di erence between cocktails and mocktails is the obvious existence of alcohol. Since alcohol is mostly clear and seldom adds much colors to cocktails, “any mocktails could look like cocktails,” Karsten said. “ at’s why we do it.”

Here are some alcohol-free options for your happy hour.