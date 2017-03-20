DePaul’s O’Hare campus to close

The university announced Friday that it will close the O’Hare campus at the end of the 2017-18 summer term. This is the second suburban campus closure for the university, following the Naperville campus that will close this August.

In an email to faculty and staff, the university said it decided to close the campus after two developments eliminated the need for the O’Hare location.

“The dramatic increase in DePaul’s online course and program offerings has provided even greater convenience for these students, with on-line courses now over 13 percent of all DePaul credit hours, and over 18% of graduate-level credit hours,” The email in part states. “Second, the new Corporate and Employer Outreach (CEO) initiative brings DePaul degree programs directly to area employers through on-site courses that meet the educational needs of employees.” The on-site program is offered at nearly 20 business and healthcare locations.

Due to the success of these programs, classes offered at suburban campuses have lowered in demand. The email also stated that the university is in the process of closing suburban locations as they reach the end of the leases.