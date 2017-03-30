DePaul students arrested after selling Xanax to undercover police

Four DePaul University students were arrested on Tuesday, March 28 after selling over 100 Xanax pills to undercover police officers.

The arrests of the following students were made near DePaul’s Lincoln Park Campus. The students were charged with felony manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance near a school or park:

Paul Fontana, 20, 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue

Cole D. Hanusa, 20, 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue

Marc Anthony Randazzo, 21, 2300 block of North Wayne Avenue

Chad J. Yale, 20, 2400 block of North Seminary Avenue

The bail hearing for these students was scheduled for Wednesday, March 29.

The university has not released a statement.