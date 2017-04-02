St. Vincent’s DeJamz: spring tunes

While it’s truly a bummer that spring break has come to a quick end, the start of a new quarter at DePaul doesn’t sound so bad when you take into account the upcoming seasonal weather. The sun and flowers are not the only aspect of DePaul’s spring quarter that students have to look forward to, as the next few months are filled with music festivals, outdoor bars and baseball.

To celebrate the start of this final quarter, here are some songs to jam to over the next few weeks.

1. “All We Got” — Chance the Rapper

Making headlines last week for not only headlining Chicago’s biggest music festival this summer but also because of his apparent search for an intern, Chance the Rapper has developed a deep connection with music lovers in this city, and all over the world. From “Acid Rap” to “Surf” and “10 Day” to “Coloring Book,” a number of Chance’s songs resonate feelings of cheerfulness and joy, and are perfect to get you in the mood for some springtime weather.

2. “Here Comes the Sun” — The Beatles

Here’s hoping this song title actually rings true with Chicago’s spring weather, and the city shifts away from its bipolar temperatures. One of the most famous Beatles songs, “Here Comes the Sun,” was written by the late George Harrison while he was staying at the late Eric Clapton’s country house during the summer of 1969. While it may not be sunny or summery until the middle of May, here’s a song to keep in your back pocket until then.

3. “April Come She Will” — Simon & Garfunkel

Slower than the previous picks, this Simon and Garfunkel tune is more so for the rainy days where you’re feeling nostalgic and regretting the fact you graduate come summer. Fun fact, the song was actually released on the soundtrack for the movie “The Graduate.” The song was written in 1964 by Paul Simon, and details the changing nature of the seasons as a metaphor for a girl’s changing moods – making this song all sorts of messed up!

4. “Spring is Here” — Miles Davis

Miles Davis brings the cool to the list with his “Spring is Here,” a jazz recording from his live album “Miles Davis at Carnegie Hall.” While any Davis song could’ve been listed to sit back on an outdoor patio and enjoy the season’s weather, “Spring is Here” brings a nice soft and relaxed sound to the ears of any student looking to enjoy their last quarter of the school year.