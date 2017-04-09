St. Vincent’s DeJamz: America’s favorite pastime

As we find ourselves in the beginning weeks of baseball season, there may be no better time to listen to songs that celebrate America’s favorite national pastime.

From Bob Dylan to Bruce Springsteen, song celebrations for specific baseball teams to the 7th inning stretch’s “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” there are a number of classic tunes and chants that are sure to get you in the mood for baseball season, here are just a few of them.

1. “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” — Harry Caray

This 1908 song by Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer has unofficially become the anthem of North American baseball since its creation though neither of the songwriters had attended a baseball game before the song was made and didn’t until the late 1930s. While the song has been chanted at practically every baseball game for almost a hundred years, no better version has been belted than Harry Caray’s at Wrigley Field during 1980s and 90s.

2. “All the Way” — Eddie Vedder

With Chicago Cubs’ long history comes a long history of tribute songs, the most notable lately being Pearl Jam member Eddie Vedder’s “All the Way” rendition of a fan’s look forward to a Cubs World Series. Vedder recorded his single and later performed it at Wrigley back in 2008, a whole 100 years after their last World Series win and eight years before their next one. Outside of Vedder’s song, the iconic “Go, Cubs, Go!” song written by Steve Goodman in 1984, has always been the most recognizable chant in the ivy ballpark.

3. “My Oh My” — Macklemore

One of the more recent baseball tribute songs, Macklemore’s “My Oh My” paints a nostalgic picture of growing up in the springtime with the Seattle Mariners. From using old audio of commentator Davie Niehaus – the voice of the Mariners – to recounting Ken Griffey Jr.’s 1995 game-winning run that sent the Mariners to the ALCS, Macklemore’s song is a faithful tribute to Seattle’s baseball team and fans.

4. “Sweet Caroline — Neil Diamond

Since 2002, the slow upbeat sound of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” has been played at every Red Sox game during the middle of the eighth inning, quickly getting fans on their feet chanting along. In one of the most touching tributes in baseball, the New York Yankees — longtime rivals of the Sox — along with a number of other baseball teams played Diamond’s song during their eighth inning in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing to showcase solidarity with the city and the country.