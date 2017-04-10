Sophomore guard Erten Gazi is leaving the DePaul men’s basketball team, according to multiple reports.

DePaul G Erten Gazi (SO) is leaving the program. https://t.co/SW06e3PWVa — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 10, 2017

Gazi, from Guzelyurt, North Cyprus, was one of DePaul head coach Dave Leitao’s first recruits during the summer of 2015. He started five games and appeared in 30 in his freshman season, averaging 2.2 points per game in 14.6 minutes. In his sophomore season he only appeared in 13 games, averaging 1.4 points per game in 4.2 minutes per game.

The transfer opens up a scholarship for the Blue Demons, giving them two open scholarships for the 2017-18 season, although class of 2017 forward Paul Reed has not officially signed yet.