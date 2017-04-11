DePaul Athletics announced on Tuesday that women’s basketball has added former McDonalds All-American Rebekah Dahlman to their 2017-18 roster.

Dahlman, a 5-foot-9 guard, is a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt and is immediately eligible to play for the Blue Demons. She has a career average of 8.8 points per game and 6.0 points per game her senior season. Her college career has been hampered by injuries as she missed the majority of her freshman season, which allowed her to redshirt and earn another season of eligibility. She averaged 15 minutes per game her senior season. Her redshirt freshman season saw her named to the SEC All-Freshman team after leading the Commodores in scoring.

In high school she was named Associated Press Minnesota Player of the Year after averaging 35.3 points per game.

The Dahlman addition leaves the Blue Demons with all 15 scholarship spots filled going into the 2017-18 season. The 2017 class includes four incoming freshman: Vinisha Sherrod, Joli Daninger, Rachel McLimore and Dee Bekelja.