Women’s basketball adds Jasmine Lister to coaching staff

DePaul’s women’s basketball team announced Thursday that former WNBA player Jasmine Lister will replace Bart Brooks on Doug Bruno’s coaching staff.

After 11 years with the Blue Demons, Brooks will leave DePaul for Belmont University in Nashville, Tennesee, where he recently accepted a head coaching job.

Lister coached at the University of Washington under head coach Mike Neighbors this past season, after two seasons coaching under Geno Auriemma at the University of Connecticut, helping the program to two NCAA championship titles.

“What I like about DePaul (is) the high standards coach Bruno has set for his program,” Lister said. “There have been years and years of success as he has surrounded himself with talented and loyal people. That is something that isn’t easy to find in this game, and becoming a part of that culture was important to me.”

“Her leadership and coaching ability jumped out at me and made me take notice,” Bruno said. He says both Neighbors and Auriemma gave Lister the “highest recommendation.”

Before she began her coaching career, Lister played for the Vanderbilt University, leading her team to four-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and was named to the SEC All-Conference team each year.

Lister went on to play for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015 and 2016.

“I was playing at Vanderbilt as recently as 2014 and played with the Sparks last year,” Lister said. “Everything about being a player is still fresh in my mind. I know what they are going through with academics, practicing, playing games and traveling. It’s not an easy thing to manage.”

Listers youth and recent playing experience promise to resonate among DePaul’s players, which coach Bruno believes will bring a fresh perspective to his storied program.