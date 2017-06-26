Highlights from Chicago’s 48th Annual Pride Parade (Photos) 0 By Cody Corrall on June 26, 2017 Multimedia News Participants deck out in rainbow flags and glitter in Chicago’s North Side. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Over 250,000 Chicagoans participated in the 2017 pride parade on Sunday. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Sidetrack Chicago, an LGBT bar in Lakeview, steals the show with a confetti-filled float. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Participants dance on floats cruising down Halsted. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Radical Faeries celebrate pride on a whimsical nature-themed float. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Confetti covers the entire four-mile parade route. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Drag queens reign supreme in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Participants show off summer fun with colorful swimsuits and inner-tubes. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Or Chadash, Temple Sholom’s LGBT+ congregation takes part in the parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) LGBT+ youth make their mark in the 2017 pride parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Bisexual Queer Alliance Chicago joins the parade with pink, purple and blue flags. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Bisexual Queer Alliance Chicago highlights Chicago’s bisexual community in the 2017 parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The Legacy Project honors LGBT+ heroes like Harvey Milk and James Baldwin. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) DePaul University’s LGBTQ Network joins the parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) American Airlines celebrates PRIDE, the Employee Business Resource Group. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The Chicago Fire Department gets in on the spirit of pride with Chicago-themed pride flags. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Drag meets Broadway as queens lip-sync Disney songs. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The Chicago Boyz light up the parade route with pink shorts and a flamingo covered bus. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Two ComEd marchers smile after kissing behind a large feather fan. (Cody Corral / The DePaulia) Members of the Chicago Leather & Fetish Pride march with leather costumes and accessories. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Members of the Chicago Leather & Fetish Pride join the 2017 parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The Wells Fargo Float welcomes colorful and eccentric drag queens to the parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Drag queens of all styles take to the streets at the 2017 parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Members of Queen! at Smart Bar join the parade with unconventional style. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The cast of “The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes” rides down the parade route. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The Chicago Bulls float pumps up the crowd with music and dancers. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) FBC Chicago joins the parade with colorful face paint. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Thompson Hotel Chicago brings dance moves and balloons to the 2017 pride parade. Participants wave rainbow American flags. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The Siemens USA float advocates for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) The PRIDE Project waves rainbow streamers in the air at the 2017 parade. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia) Participants wear rainbow flag capes down the pride route. (Cody Corrall / The DePaulia)