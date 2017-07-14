Man attempts to lure 13-year old into his car near DePaul, police say

A Chicago Police crime report warned Lincoln Park residents of a driver who allegedly who tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his car on the 1300 block of West Fullerton Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday a man unknown to the girl was driving a brown or gold two-door, late-model sedan tried to persuade the girl into his car as she walked east toward the lake on Fullerton Avenue near DePaul University, according to the police crime report.

The girl ignored the suspect and later contacted the police after fleeing the scene, according to Chicago Police.

Chicago Police identified the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old Hispanic or Latino man with short, black curly hair, brown eyes, a short beard or goatee and sideburns. The suspect is believed to be between 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, according to the report.

Police said that residents of the area ashould call 911 to report any suspicious activity.