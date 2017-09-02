BREAKING: Tyger Campbell re-opens college recruitment

Five-star point guard recruit Tyger Campbell announced via his Twitter account late Friday night that he is no longer committed to DePaul and will “re-open” his college recruitment process.

“First off, I would like to thank DePaul University and the city of Chicago for their show of love and belief in me,” Campbell Twitted via iNote around 11:30 p.m. “After great consideration and with the full support of my family, I have decided to open my college recruitment effective September 1st. I am thankful to all the coaches, colleges, friends, and family that have stood by me during this journey. I am ready to embark fully into this process and make a well-informed decision on where I will attend college.”

The 5-foot-11 point guard from La Lumiere High School in La Port, Ind. shocked the basketball world in May when he verbally committed to become a Blue Demon on Twitter, despite fielding offers from several more prestigious basketball schools around the country. Campbell aimed to reclassify to the class of 2018 so he could start playing for the Blue Demons during the 2018-2019 season.

This is a blow to a DePaul program that had put together a nice body of work in the recruiting department this offseason. Aside from Campbell, the Blue Demons landed Illinois transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands and Northern Illinois graduate transfer Marin Maric.

Campbell would have been DePaul’s first five-star recruit since Quentin Richardson in 1998, filling a huge hole at point-guard left by Billy Garrett Jr.