DePaul’s home court installed at Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena underwent one of its final makeovers in preparation for the upcoming DePaul basketball season as workers finished installing the playing floor in the new arena on Wednesday morning.

The pale, beige, maple, wood floor features a silhouette of the Chicago skyline running along the length of one side. Court markings are black and blue and a Blue Demon logo occupies the center court. The out of bounds area is black with blue block letters reading ‘DePaul’ and ‘Blue Demons’ running vertically across each baseline. DePaul Basketball previously named it Ray and Marge Meyer Court after legendary men’s basketball coach Ray Meyer and his wife Marge.

DePaul athletics released pictures of a mystery delivery on its Twitter account on Tuesday morning teasing the announcement of the installment of the new floor today. Connor Sports is the architect behind the new court and this company also creates the courts used in the Final Four.

DePaul men’s and women’s basketball will debut at the new arena on Nov. 5 in a doubleheader exhibition game against NAIA opponents. The men will play their first regular season game at Wintrust on Nov. 11 against the University of Notre Dame a day after the DePaul women make their home debut against the University of Northern Colorado.