Levi Cook to leave men’s basketball program

DePaul sophomore center Levi Cook announced on Twitter this afternoon that he is leaving the Blue Demon basketball program.

“I have spoken to my family and girlfriend and we’ve came to the conclusion that leaving DePaul University’s Basketball team for this upcoming year is in my best interest,” Cook wrote in a screenshotted note that he posted on Twitter. “I would like to thank my teammates for their support in this past offseason and the supporting staff. I’ll know in the upcoming months where I’ll be attending school next. I want to thank everybody at DePaul who was close to me and had my back, Rick Carter, Jalen Blackwell, Austin Grandstaff, and especially Mrs. Sophie Cervantez. I hope DePaul the best and their fans as well! This is not me quitting, this is me starting a new path somewhere else. Thanks everybody in advance for the good vibes.”

The 6-foot-10-inch center from Arnett, W. Va. averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds off the bench in his freshman season. He spent much of his freshman year dealing with injuries. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school according to ESPN.

Transfer Marin Maric would have competed with Cook for minutes at the center position. DePaul has also been aggressive in their pursuit of four-star, class of 2018 recruit Bryan Penn-Johnson and have offered him a scholarship.

At the beginning of September, top recruit Tyger Campbell reopened his recruitment after committing to play for the DePaul basketball program in May.