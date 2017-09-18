Women’s basketball 2017-18 schedule

With the release of their Big East schedule this weekend, the full women’s basketball schedule is available. DePaul is coming off a 26-7 record, second round exit in the NCAA tournament and a record fourth consecutive Big East regular season title. The Demon’s open the 2017-18 season at McGrath-Phillips Arena on Nov. 10 against Northern Colorado for the team’s first matchup in school history.

The team will play six games at Wintrust Arena, starting by hosting the Maggie Dixon Classic with Delaware State, Mississippi and Saint Louis. The Demons will also host Loyola and perennial power UConn, who defeated the Demons 91-46 last year, in the new stadium.

Come Thanksgiving, the team is off to Vegas for the Play4Kay tournament where Ohio State and Stanford will be the the top competition. DePaul will be facing off against Florida Gulf Coast in the opening round, who were the Atlantic Sun champions and qualified for the NCAA tournament as a 13-seed last season.

Other notable matchups will be against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oklahoma Sooners. Notre Dame, another perennial power, leads the all-time series 24-19 and defeated the Demons 75-61 last year. Oklahoma will be playing DePaul for the first time sense a historical 104-100 DePaul loss in the highest scoring game in NCAA women’s tournament history at the time.

On the Big East side of things, DePaul looks to take home the regular season crown for the fifth year in a row. The conference schedule kicks off with a Dec. 28 matchup with Seton Hall. DePaul will be hosting two conference games at Wintrust, against Xavier and Butler, on Jan 12 and 14. DePaul will appear on Fox Sports One on Jan. 29 and Feb. 18. They will also be on CBS Sports Network on Jan. 14 and Jan 21. All other games will be on the Big East NetworkThe regular season will conclude on February 25 against Seton Hall with the Big East Tournament set to start on Mar. 3.

*All times in CT

Non-conference

Nov. 10 vs. N. Colorado — 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 13 vs. Oklahoma — 7:00 p.m.

Maggie Dixon Classic

Nov. 17 vs. Delaware St. — 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. TBD — 4:00 p.m.

Play4Kay Shootout

Nov. 23 vs. FGCU — 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 vs. TBD — TBD

Nov. 25 vs. TBD — TBD

Non-conference

Dec. 4 vs. Loyola — 11:00 a.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Connecticut — 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 13 @ Northwestern — TBD

Dec. 17 @ Notre Dame — TBD

Dec. 20 vs. IUPUI — 7:00 p.m.

Conference

Dec. 28 vs. Seton Hall — 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 30 vs. St. Johns — 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Marquette — 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 7 @ Providence — 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 10 @ Creighton — 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Xavier — 5:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Butler — 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 @ Villanova — 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 21 @ Georgetown — 1:00 p.m.

Jan. 29 vs. Marquette — 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Creighton — 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 4 vs. Providence — 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 9 @ Butler — 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 @ Xavier — 1:00 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. Georgetown — 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Villanova — 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ St. Johns — 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 @ Seton Hall — 12:00 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Mar. 3 – First Round

Mar. 4 – Quarter Finals

Mar. 5 – Semifinals

Mar. 6 Final