Personality by design: What do your laptop stickers say about you?

Nothing brightens up the Student Center or a classroom much like a laptop layered with stickers. Each small piece of art brings color and life to an otherwise dull surface. Each collage is unique to the owner and creates diversity in design. Whether they promote a local business, show your favorite band, feature an independent artist or make a funny reference, each sticker plastered on the back of a laptop gives insight about the person behind the screen.

“My favorite sticker it my ‘cat-tus’ because my little sister gave it to me and it was so cute. I think of her every time I see it. I think my laptop stickers cultivate my personality because it’s a mixture of everything that’s going on in my life.”

“The Batman and Superman kissing one is my favorite. It’s just really cute and it was the first one I got, too. I like to personalize things and stickers are a good way to do that. Plus, what’s the point of having stickers if you can’t put them on stuff?”

“‘Pipis Room’ is from an old Vine and it’s centralized because the guy who made the Vine (Griffin McElroy) is the basis for the super benign, dry, obscure non-offensive sense of humor that I’m into. If you’re just sitting with your laptop somewhere, it tells people what your personality is like depending on what you have.”

“Most of the stickers I have are more about the story as to why I have them than personal branding. The ‘Chronverse’ sticker was one of my firsts, and I got it from a funky bar the first time I went to California.”

“I sticker the crap out of everything. I have tons of little stickers relating to Pokemon and Mario, because those are the kind of games I’m into playing. My stickers say a little bit about who I am, where I’ve been and what I’m interested in.”