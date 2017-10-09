Off to the races

The Chicago Marathon saw droves of runners from all over the world flooding in for the chance to be the first to cross the finish line on Sunday, Oct. 8.

This year’s marathon was the 40th anniversey of the event. The race is limited to 45,000 participants, considerably higher than the 4,200 who ran in its first year in 1977.

The runners’ route sees them start them in Grant Park where they head north through the Loop and over the Chicago River. When they reach Lakeview East, they turn around and work their way down through the West Loop, University Village and East Pilsen. From the West Side, they head south through Chinatown and Bronzeville before turning north and finishing the race at Grant Park.

The marathon was won by Galen Rupp, the first American to win it since 2002, completing the 26-mile circuit in 2 hours 9 minutes and 20 seconds.