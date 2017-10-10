SGA introduces new senators, updates on library hours

The Student Government Association recently had their Fall election.

The student community overwhelmingly voted in support of requesting administration to reconstitute the extended library hours and elected six new Senators.

Over 1,000 students voted in support of reinstating the extended library hours, an unprecedented level of engagement during a fall election. The extended hours enabled the University to serve our diverse student population: the adult student who works a 9-5, the traditional student who needs a quiet space outside of their dorm, and the class group that need the technological resources to collaborate on their project. The cutback in hours enacted without student input, not only hurts students, but fails to recognize the integral role a library plays in academic success.

This referendum provides concrete support that we can present to Library Services. We ask that they acknowledge the position of the students and work collaboratively to ensure our needs are met.

This election also brought SGA six new faces committed to improving DePaul’s community while focusing on their specific constituency.

At Thursday’s SGA meeting, six new Senators will be sworn in.

They are as follows:

Vanessa De Arcos was also recently appointed and confirmed as the Graphic Arts Coordinator.

Each senator will join the General Body and begin working collaboratively with SGA and the DePaul community in their new roles come Oct. 12.