What a rush: Cubs advance to NLCS

Cubs fans were kept on their toes after Game 4 of the National League Division Series was delayed and then canceled due to inclement weather.

Though rain delays have been known to help the defending World Series champions, Game 4 was postponed for the following day and was said to have benefited the Washington Nationals. The one-day delay allowed Nationals’ pitcher Stephen Strasburg to rest an additional day, who, according to a USA Today report, was feeling ill and “cited wheezing” and didn’t get to warm-up as usual.

The Cubs lost that game 0-5, tying the series 2-2 and sending them back to Washington for a do-or-die Game 5.

Scrambling to clinch the division series, Cubs fans went through a range of emotions as the Cubs played five long hours of baseball on Thursday, October 13 against the Nationals, the longest nine-inning postseason game in baseball.

Through the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLDS, Cubs fans nervously held their breath as their team clung to a one-run lead to take home a 9-8 win and advanced to the third National League Championship Series.

It feels a lot like last year! Playing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, the Cubs return to Wrigley for Game 3 on Tuesday. Pitching for the Dodgers is Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs.

The Cubs are off to another nail-biting post-season.