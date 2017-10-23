Another guide to Trader Joe’s cheap wine

As the temperature dropped this week, I began to think about the different types of wines to drink with the chillier fall weather. I don’t adhere to the idea that whites should be reserved for warmer weather and reds for the colder seasons, but there’s something comforting in pouring a fat glass of a full-bodied red wine and burrito-ing yourself in a blanket when its blustery and cold outside. The following is my attempt to provide a variety of options for early-fall wine drinking,whether you’re only into reds or never deviate from the lighter wines.

ABV: 14% What’s in it: Zinfandel

Why I picked it: This was my attempt at getting a big red I didn’t know too much about. I expected it to be full-bodied and spicy, with more earthiness than fruitiness, but that’s because I didn’t research zinfandels well enough before I hit the wine aisle. Also, the 14.5% ABV, which is pretty middle of the road for zinfandel, was the highest percentage of alcohol in a zinfandel under the ten dollar mark. The higher the ABV in this wine, the bigger the flavor, apparently.

My notes: Instead of the complex spice and earthiness I was hoping for, this red wine delivered a medium to full bodied fruit punch in the mouth. Rather than being bright and tart like in a pinot or gamay, the fruit notes were jammy and somewhat sweet. I really enjoyed the first few sips, but soon grew tired of the rich plum and black cherry flavor.

Basically: If you like merlot and other jammy red wines, this zinfandel is not much of a deviation, but still offers something a little different. It’s also probably better with food than on its own.

What to drink it with: Meat, meat and more meat. Either poultry with a rich, creamy sauce or a beef or lamb dish.

ABV:12.5% What’s in it: Bobal, which I’ve never heard of before, but is apparently the third most planted grape in Spain.

Why I picked it: I wanted a rosé, but didn’t want to go right to France again in the spirit of geographic diversity. Rather than the light bodied, floral roses much of France produces, I was looking for a richer, darker rosé. The Spanish section had two. Hopefully the other has more going on than the Albero.

My notes: Like biting into a green strawberry, this wine is all underripe red fruit and tart cherry.

Basically: It almost tastes like a water-heavy red Kool-aid mixture. I’d pass and give the other dark Spanish rose a try or stick to something French.

What to drink it with: I would choose to not drink it at all, personally.