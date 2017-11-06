What’s new on Netflix

Shortly after director and writer Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” was released on Netflix, one of his past gems from 2014, “While We’re Young,” was added to the streaming service.

Ben Stiller plays Josh, a documentarian that is nearing his 10th year of working on the same project. Josh also teaches documentary filmmaking at a nearby local college. After class one day, Jamie and Darby, the fantastic young couple being Adam Driver and Amanda Seyfried, stop Josh and push all the right buttons by discussing one of Josh’s past documentaries. Josh — being much older than the young, hip couple — is invited for some drinks. Josh agrees, but brings along his wife Cornelia (Naomi Watts) and the conversation is exactly the fuel that Josh and Cornelia are searching for to spice up their mid-life relationship. The two couples have their differences, sure, but what really brings out the comedic elements here is Ben Stiller’s role – one of his best – as he attempts to mesh with the younger couple by verbalizing the slang, dressing the role and actively pursuing the social life of a mid-twenty something artist.

Baumbach’s keen eye for character, like in the majority of his work, finds a void that needs to be filled, but that can only happen by seeking it out within yourself.