What’s fresh on Amazon Prime



Given that students are given an Amazon Prime membership, often these movies and shows are overlooked and get drowned out by Netflix. Check out these with your free Prime membership on the Amazon streaming service.

Last year, Viggo Mortensen was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Matt Ross’ “Captain Fantastic.” If he wasn’t nominated, this little gem would have severely went unseen. As it slipped slightly through the eyes of average film goers, those who did see it immensely enjoyed the film. “Captain Fantastic” plays a friendly jab at the superhero franchise being Marvel and DC, as Mortensen is a father, in a superhero-like way, that raises his children deep off the grid in the wilderness. Vigorous reading schedules, extensive workouts and lessons are required for his children to survive, prosperously, away from any civilization. That is, until they are abruptly informed about the passing of their mother. The tightly-nit family must seek out their mother’s funeral that is guarded by her lucrative parents that simply do not accept their way of living – and possibly why she passed away in the first place.

It’s definitely a drama, but it has feel-good themes that are supplemented with a beautiful sound track and some of the best child actors in recent film.