The DePaul Blue Demons flashed high quality basketball in the first two games of the PK80 Invitational tournament but couldn’t sustain that level of play across an entire game, until Sunday evening when the Blue Demons used a complete, 40-minute effort to beat the Portland Pilots 82-69 to salvage a win in their final game of this prestigious early-season tournament.

DePaul, a team that has shot 25.3 percent from 3-point land and has averaged less than five made 3-pointers per game this season, had one of their few good 3-point shooting nights tonight against Portland. The Blue Demons poured in 12 3-point field goals, shooting 48 percent from that range to keep a comfortable distance between themselves and the Pilots for most of the game.

At the 10:04 mark in the second half, the Pilots cut the lead to seven points on a Franklin Porter 3-pointer leading to a DePaul timeout. But coming out of the timeout, DePaul went on a 6-0 run that included a Marin Maric 3-point field goal, an Eli Cain free throw, and a Tre’Darius McCallum tip-in near the basket to extend the lead back to 13 and allow the Blue Demons to cruise the rest of the way for their second win of the season. Portland went on a 5-0 run in garbage time to make the score respectable.

Division II transfer Max Strus made sure he got his reps in from behind the arc. In the first half, he drained five of his nine 3-point field goal attempts to finish the half with 18 points. His previous high in points for an entire game was 15 (three times). He finished the game with a season-high 21 points and did most of his damage from behind the arc (6-for-11). It was the best shooting night of the season for Strus who shot the ball at a 34 percent clip from the field and a 26.3 percent clip from behind the 3-point line in the first five games of the season. Maric (2-for-3) and McCallum (3-for-5) also feasted from behind the 3-point line. For Maric, it was the first time he has hit from 3-point land this season.

The catalyst behind the hot 3-point shooting was ball movement. The Blue Demons had 22 assists on 32 made field goals, an eye-opening improvement for a team that averaged 9.6 assists per game through its first five games of the season with a season-high total of 13 against lowly Delaware State in a blowout win on Nov. 13. Strus (three), Cain (four), Brandon Cyrus (three), and Justin Roberts (five) all exceeded or tied their season high single-game total in assists.

Maric recorded his first double-double in a DePaul uniform after scoring 19 points and pulling down 13 rebounds (he had 27 double-doubles during his undergraduate career at Northern Illinois University). He averaged 15.7 points and seven rebounds in three games at the PK80 Invitational tournament. Maric’s frontcourt partner freshman Jaylen Butz had 11 points on an efficient 5-for-6 from the field.

With the win against Portland, DePaul improves to 2-4 on the season. Competitive losses, such as the games against Notre Dame, Illinois, and Oregon and a competitive first half against No. 4/5 ranked Michigan State, have been the story of the season so far as this team is clearly more talented than Blue Demon teams in past years.

DePaul will have five days to unwind before they continue their nonconference schedule next Saturday at 6 p.m. against Youngstown State at Wintrust Arena. The Penguins have begun the season 2-5. Outside of a Dec. 16 date against Northwestern University, the rest of the Blue Demons nonconference schedule softens considerably.