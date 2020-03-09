DePaul men’s basketball looks to make a splash as last seed in Big East tournament

Lawrence Kreymer, Sports Editor|March 8, 2020

When:

March 11-14

Where:

Madison Square Garden

Stakes:

Winner goes to the NCAA Tournament.

Narratives

  • The Blue Demons have not won a game in the Big East Tournament since 2014.

  • DePaul is going to face Xavier in the first round on Wednesday. The Blue Demons lost both meetings this season by a combined 19 points.