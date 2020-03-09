DePaul men’s basketball looks to make a splash as last seed in Big East tournament
When:
March 11-14
Where:
Madison Square Garden
Stakes:
Winner goes to the NCAA Tournament.
Narratives
- The Blue Demons have not won a game in the Big East Tournament since 2014.
-
DePaul is going to face Xavier in the first round on Wednesday. The Blue Demons lost both meetings this season by a combined 19 points.
