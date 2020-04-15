DePaul guard Flynn Cameron enters transfer portal

DePaul sophomore guard Flynn Cameron has entered the transfer portal, Travis Branham of 247Sports reported on Wednesday. Cameron joins Sullivan Menard, Devin Gage and Mick Sullivan as the four DePaul players to enter the portal in the last month, with junior forward Paul Reed declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Cameron is a 6-foot-3-inch point guard born in New Zealand who played his high school basketball in Australia. He arrived at Lincoln Park at the start of winter quarter in January of 2018. Even though there was some talk that he might play towards the second half of the season, Cameron never suited up for the Blue Demons during the 2017-18 season.

“We are excited to add Flynn to our group for this year. It is a unique situation being able to add someone to your team mid-year and we think that Flynn will fit right into our culture and be able to thrive,” DePaul’s head coach Dave Leitao said when Cameron committed. “Flynn comes here with a lot of international basketball experience and also comes from a great basketball family. Flynn is a great young man and we can’t say enough how excited we are to have him join the DePaul basketball family.”

During the 2018-2019 season, however, Cameron was able to find time playing time as a backup point guard. Cameron averaged 1.8 points in 9.6 minutes of playing time per game in 28 games. His best games came in the College Basketball Invitational championship series against South Florida, where Cameron totaled nine points and three rebounds in game two and two points, three assists and three rebounds in game three.

This past season, Cameron’s playing time decreased significantly with the addition of guards Charlie Moore, Markese Jacobs and Oscar Lopez Jr. Cameron only played in 11 games, averaging 2.3 points in 7.3 minutes of action per game.

With Cameron’s departure, DePaul now has four open scholarship spots for the 2020-21 season. The Blue Demons only have one recruit committed so far in Kobe Elvis, who is an unranked point guard from Canada.