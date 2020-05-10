Recipes you can make with minimal ingredients

Finding certain ingredients or even going to the store might be a challenge right now. These recipes give you a comforting breakfast, lunch and dinner for a crowd. Minimal ingredients and cook times make these a breeze, regardless of skill level.

Biscuits and Gravy

Ingredients

1 pound pork sausage

¼ cup flour

5 cups milk

Cayenne pepper (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

One 12 ounce can of store-bought biscuits

Directions

Bake biscuits according to package instructions In a 12-inch frying pan or skillet, break up pork sausage into bite size pieces. Cook over medium high heat, stirring frequently, for 5 to 6 minutes or until fully cooked (no pink remains). Stir in flour until it is completely incorporated and fat from the sausage is absorbed. Gradually add milk and cook until mixture comes to a boil and thickens, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 5 minutes or until desired thickness. Season to taste with salt and pepper. For added warmth, season with ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper.

Pour a serving of gravy over a split open biscuit and enjoy!

Better than Box Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1 ½ cups water

8 ounces pasta of choice

4 ounces shredded American cheese

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Combine 1 cup milk and 1 ½ cups water in a sauce pan and bring to a simmer. Once milk and water are simmering, add the 8 ounces of pasta of your choice. On medium low heat, gently cook pasta until all liquid is absorbed. When the liquid is absorbed, put the cooked pasta on very low heat and add 4 ounces of shredded American cheese. In a pinch, you can cut up slices into half inch pieces. Once the American cheese is melted, stir in additional 4 ounces of shredded sharp cheddar. Cover, and let sit for 5 minutes. Stir and serve.

Stir in a leftover protein with the shredded cheddar for an even more filling meal!

Crescent Roll Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients

Crust

1 can store-bought crescent rolls

Filling

5 tablespoons butter

5 tablespoons flour

2 cups chicken stock

½ cup milk

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (or two cups canned, drained)

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a 2 quart saucepan, melt butter over medium high heat. Stir in flour until fully incorporated. Gradually add in chicken stock and milk, stirring frequently until mixture is bubbling and thickening. Stir in chicken and mixed vegetables. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat. Pour mixture into a 13×9 inch casserole dish. Open crescent rolls and roll the sheet of dough out on top of the mixture to cover the area of the baking dish. Put the dish into the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the top dough layer is golden brown and crisp. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

This is a great way to use up leftover chicken, turkey, or vegetables!