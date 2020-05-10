Recipes you can make with minimal ingredients
Finding certain ingredients or even going to the store might be a challenge right now. These recipes give you a comforting breakfast, lunch and dinner for a crowd. Minimal ingredients and cook times make these a breeze, regardless of skill level.
Biscuits and Gravy
Ingredients
- 1 pound pork sausage
- ¼ cup flour
- 5 cups milk
- Cayenne pepper (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- One 12 ounce can of store-bought biscuits
Directions
- Bake biscuits according to package instructions
- In a 12-inch frying pan or skillet, break up pork sausage into bite size pieces. Cook over medium high heat, stirring frequently, for 5 to 6 minutes or until fully cooked (no pink remains).
- Stir in flour until it is completely incorporated and fat from the sausage is absorbed.
- Gradually add milk and cook until mixture comes to a boil and thickens, stirring constantly.
- Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 5 minutes or until desired thickness. Season to taste with salt and pepper. For added warmth, season with ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper.
Pour a serving of gravy over a split open biscuit and enjoy!
Better than Box Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk
- 1 ½ cups water
- 8 ounces pasta of choice
- 4 ounces shredded American cheese
- 4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Combine 1 cup milk and 1 ½ cups water in a sauce pan and bring to a simmer. Once milk and water are simmering, add the 8 ounces of pasta of your choice.
- On medium low heat, gently cook pasta until all liquid is absorbed.
- When the liquid is absorbed, put the cooked pasta on very low heat and add 4 ounces of shredded American cheese. In a pinch, you can cut up slices into half inch pieces.
- Once the American cheese is melted, stir in additional 4 ounces of shredded sharp cheddar.
- Cover, and let sit for 5 minutes.
- Stir and serve.
Stir in a leftover protein with the shredded cheddar for an even more filling meal!
Crescent Roll Chicken Pot Pie
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 can store-bought crescent rolls
Filling
- 5 tablespoons butter
- 5 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups chicken stock
- ½ cup milk
- 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (or two cups canned, drained)
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a 2 quart saucepan, melt butter over medium high heat. Stir in flour until fully incorporated.
- Gradually add in chicken stock and milk, stirring frequently until mixture is bubbling and thickening.
- Stir in chicken and mixed vegetables. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat.
- Pour mixture into a 13×9 inch casserole dish. Open crescent rolls and roll the sheet of dough out on top of the mixture to cover the area of the baking dish.
- Put the dish into the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the top dough layer is golden brown and crisp. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
This is a great way to use up leftover chicken, turkey, or vegetables!
