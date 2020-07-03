Former DePaul softball captain calls allegations against Eugene Lenti “unequivocally false”

A former captain of DePaul’s softball team told The DePaulia in an email that the allegations raised against former softball coach Eugene Lenti are “unequivocally false.”

“As one of coach Lenti’s former student-athletes, who was at every practice, home game, away game, and all the team meetings in between, I have an issue with what has been written in these articles,” Morgan Greenwood wrote in the email.

“I can honestly say that I was never grabbed, slapped, pulled, (including by my ponytail), punched, or physically assaulted in any other way by Eugene Lenti. I have never been called a f***ing whore nor have I heard him call any of my teammates f***ing whores during my time at DePaul.”

Greenwood played for DePaul’s softball team from 2016-2019. After failing to win the Big East Tournament in 2016, Greenwood was part of the Blue Demons’ three-peat the next three years, including qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

She was named to the All-Big East First Team in 2018 after starting all 52 games, including hitting six home runs and scoring 23 runs on 45 hits. In 2019, Greenwood led the team in batting average with a .349 while starting in 44 games.

Greenwood also had a season-high three hits in a come from behind 11-10 victory over Vilanova in the Big East Tournament championship game. Her performance in the tournament earned her a spot in the 2019 Big East All-Tournament Team.

Greenwood spent the first three years of her DePaul career playing under Lenti before he retired in the summer of 2018. In her senior year, Greenwood played under new softball head coach Tracie Adix-Zins, who also played softball under Lenti and was the 2007 Big East Pitcher of the Year.

Greenwood’s remarks directly contradict the accusations laid out by sports psychologist Dr. Jenny Conviser, who sued DePaul in April alleging verbal and physical abuse of players and assistant coaches by Lenti.

Conviser claims that as a mandated reporter of Title IX issues, she shared details of Lenti’s alleged abuse — including calling female softball players “f—–g whores” and punching their bodies — with the athletic department, and the office did not conduct an independent investigation of his behavior. If true, this would be a violation of Title IX, which says that immediate action, independent of law enforcement, must be taken by universities upon receiving notice of sexual violence or harassment.

The DePaulia reported on Conviser’s allegations in April. Read the lawsuit here.

The case is now in federal court after DePaul requested to move venues. DePaul also filed a motion to dismiss all charges in June, but their motion was denied as moot. Since then, Conviser has filed an amended complaint, which puts her more in the center of the case.

Conviser is accusing DePaul of wrongful retaliation under Title IX, breach of contract, defamation and false light, based on her mandatory involvement in reporting that Lenti had physically abused his female assistant coach and abused his female players.

Conviser is alleging that DePaul fired her because she blew the whistle on Lenti’s alleged verbal abuse in 2016 and punching an associate head coach in the face in 2018. In the new complaint that was filed in June, Conviser also said that she was at the heart of taking on athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto and taking down Lenti by having him removed from the university for his abusive conduct to his players.

“I can genuinely say that without Eugene Lenti, I would not be the person I am today,” Greenwood wrote in the email.

Greenwood declined an interview request with The DePaulia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.