DePaul’s game against Georgetown postponed because of Covid-19 protocols

DePaul has now had three road games canceled or postponed the day the games were supposed to be played after Wednesday’s game against Georgetown was postponed because of Covid-19 protocols in the Hoyas’ program.

The Blue Demons will look to add a non-conference game before their next scheduled Big East game against Butler on Tuesday, per release.

“My heart goes out to our student-athletes after the latest news,” DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy wrote on his Twitter. “This is a struggle for our students, staff, coaches and fans. We are working to add an opponent to Saturday’s open date, immediately.”

DePaul now has to make up three Big East games after having earlier games postponed against St. John’s and Villanova. The team has already had two previous instances where they were an hour away from playing road games against Iowa State and St. John’s, only to learn those games won’t be played that day.

The Blue Demons had to pause team activities three times in the first couple of weeks of the season due to positive Covid-19 test results. As a result, DePaul did not begin its season until Dec. 23 in a 91-72 win over Western Illinois at Wintrust Arena.

That remains DePaul’s lone win this season as the team has lost their first four conference games, including a 60-53 loss against UConn on Monday.