FSL to hold emergency meetings regarding St. Pat’s party
Correction (3/18/2021): Barrett Desotell was incorrectly named as a current DePaul student and the host of the St. Patrick’s Day party that occurred on March 13 and written about in The DePaulia on March 17. While our reporter confirmed with several sources that he was the host of the party, it has become apparent that sources gave our reporter inaccurate information.
Desotell provided time-stamped video evidence to The DePaulia that he was not in any way involved with the party and was out of state when it occurred. In light of this information, we have removed several paragraphs of the story. The DePaulia regrets the error.
Editor’s note: The DePaulia has chosen to substitute the language “Greek life” with “Fraternity & Sorority Life” henceforth after a reader indicated the former language is outdated and may make individuals of Greek descent uncomfortable.
The DePaul Panhellenic Council held an emergency general body meeting on March 17 regarding its action plan in response to those who attended the party. The council barred reporters from entering the meeting — which is its right — so The DePaulia did not attend.
However, 14 East Magazine provided live coverage of the event by gaining access through a third party.
Additionally, the DePaul Interfraternity Council (IFC) will hold an emergency general body meeting on March 22.
“The Interfraternity Council is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of our member fraternities, and do not [sic] condone any gatherings that break COVID-19 protocol as set by the CDC, Illinois Department of Health, the City of Chicago, and DePaul,” the statement reads.
“Due to our current ability to adjudicate cases that break COVID-19 guidelines, the Dean of Students Office will be handling the investigation of any fraternity that is alleged to have held a party on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” the statement continued.
Nichola Tassone, the chapter advisor for DePaul’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) chapter, says he expects more from chapter members.
“As a recent graduate from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, I have gone to great lengths with the chapter [to] ensure that the members of the chapter are educated in and following good public health practices,” Tassone told The DePaulia.
“Up until this past weekend, the chapter has engaged in exceptional public health practices. We were incredibly disappointed to learn that the standards we had set in place were violated by members in our chapter,” he added. “[The Dean of Students] has reached out to some members this week to talk. SAE’s Judicial and Executive Board had already met prior to the original article’s publication and had decided on sanctions for the involved parties.”
Tassone said the chapter will release an official statement later today.
According to the City of Chicago Capacity Guidelines issued on March 2, “Indoor gatherings within private residences cannot exceed 10 individuals. Limit capacity in common areas and amenity spaces to 50% or no more than 50 individuals for indoor spaces or activities, while ensuring social distancing.”
Although the exact number of party goers is unknown, the photos and videos submitted show a large number of individuals in attendance.
“It is more important than ever to follow guidance from local, state, and federal officials on how to stop the spread of the virus…all of which include strict adherence to physical distancing, masking, health screening and sanitation protocols,” Chicago guidelines say.
Amazing work, keep it up!!!
THANKS FOR SHITTING ON GREEK LIFE AND FRATERNITYS AND RUINING THERE IMAGE JUST TO SAY “OOPS IT WAS ACTUALLY ONE DEPAUL STUDENT AND THREE OTHER STUDENTS WHO DID NOT EVEN GO TO THE SCHOOL” U DAMAGED IMAGES.
The writer of this article and all articles alike told white people to kill themselves. That’s all you need to know. That’s my comment.
Why you covering for the frats but coming at the sororities’ throats?
can we talk about how much nicer this article is compared to the article about the three women who only attended the event? they were torn apart across everything. its better that the depaulia is (hopefully) realizing that journalism like that is NOT right and the research was not done, but it still is not right that their names and faces are everywhere with that hateful, targeted article. these men actually hosted it, and the two women were in attendance, and the articles are vastly different. the sexism is showing
Blatant sexism. Going harder and the women but going lightly on the men? What the F*** is this? You knew you were messing with these girls’ futures, yet you cover the a*** of the men? At the same time you want to bring up race, yet be sexist?
Make it make sense.
thank you all for staying with this story and making sure it gets brought to light! i’m so sorry your journalism students are getting harassed and threatened over a story that needed to be told.
Great work Sonal! Thank you for the updates!
Y’all here in the comments are REACHING for that sexism angle. Sonal named names the same way they did in the last article, and the last article said they reached out to the girls and got no comment. The boys commented. Also, even though it wasn’t hosted by a specific frat, the majority of people there were still a part of Greek life so you’re not off the hook.
Some pretty terrible Journalism-ing. Also some of the COVID facts stated in this article are misleading and/or outdated. That’s a danger to the public. Perhaps someone should write an article about you.
Thank you for updating this story! Need to hold involved parties accountable
I hope the depaulia realizes that they’re about to be sued and are massively fuked. Just look up the precedence from the Nicolas Sandman case. This author has violated almost every item from that case. The Depaulia could’ve protected themselves and the author would’ve been the only one responsible but for some reason they made the decision to post from the editorial board. The whole article they wrote defending their actions is a huge misstep and fodder for the impending lawsuit and making the depaulia just as if not more responsible than the author legally. Sad to see it go cause I used to like the depaulia.
I hope these Anglx butt-holes get expelled as they should. They obviously can’t be trusted to care about public health and they’re a liability to everyone else on campus and the surrounding community.
Jesus Christ, you guys have dug yourself into a hole that is too deep to climb out of at this point. I hope you guys are aware that the false accusations and continuous statements which have impacted students on a name by name basis have put you at risk for multiple defamation lawsuits. I’m appalled at the level of unprofessional in these editorials. Any reputable journalist knows and understand their boundaries, not only for the credibility of the newspaper but for their own sake as well. These are STUDENTS. A simple report on this incident would have sufficed. I understand that mistakes were made but slander of character was not the way to approach this. And to point out that the fact that this smear campaign has been backed by the entire team (which have YET to acknowledge the covert racism and clear as day biased beliefs regarding FSL communities in their articles), it is absolutely shocking to witness carelessness to this extent. I highly suggest that this editorial team can put their pride to the side and take responsibility for the mess this has transcended into before they are sued for libel.
P.S. stop letting students gas you up about doing the right thing, they won’t be liable for any action taken against you after this.
Desotell really said to you “he goes hard for saint patty’s day”??
I cannot believe how entitled the people attending this party are. I cannot believe DePaul University keeps getting these fraternities and sororities get away with rape, hazing and breaking COVID guidelines. I want the people that planned this party arrested. I had to livestream my grandma’s funeral for this. As for the dumb idiot Frat boys of shit trying to sue the DePaulia, I will donate all the money I donate to DePaul university against all of you.
Ridiculous to say one neighborhood has more access than another when it comes to Covid-19. Terribly written article. Written to further divide.
College kids are out letting off steam. Leave them alone. They are fine. It is not a super spreader event. I promise. Watch and see. Calm down.
Wow. Just incredible. You literally ruined a dudes reputation by falsely publicly naming him? Wtf?
Depaulia. I love how you try to lecture everyone about journalism but literally got the most important point of the story wrong. What a joke. Can the editorial board write a story about “holding the power” to account? WHAT ABOUT THE DEPAULIA. You have power. And you ruined someone’s reputation. Where’s the story about holding the reporter and Depaulia to account? This is so horrible. Can’t wait for the lawsuit.
Hey ‘Wow’,
You’re the only one who believes that skinny little douchebag who hosted the party now saying he didn’t actually host the party. He was very proud of the fact before he realized it might get him in trouble and deleted his posts. There are screenshots of him saved by more than one person indicating 100% that he was responsible for putting together this irresponsible event that should get him expelled.
Being a pampered white boi, I guess he figures all he needs to do is lie to avoid consequences. Why don’t you shut up?
Hey Editor-in-Chief-
Don’t you think you or the board should write a story about the “correction” you had to make to your recent coverage? Remember when you incorrectly named someone to hold them “accountable.”
Do you remember these lines:
“ The purpose of journalism is to hold those in power to account, especially when the actions in question potentially put others at risk”
Does this apply to the Depaulia or no? Because I notice everyone is very quiet about this story all of a sudden? You realize the Depaulia also has power? I mean you literally did just publicly condemn someone and ruined their reputation and led to harassment etc. I think that constitutes putting someone at risk.
So my question is… can you hold the Depaulia to account and “name names” on the reporter? Can you explain how you got the most important part of the story wrong? Can you explain how you’re holding the Depaulia “to account”. I hope you have the integrity to do it but as a long time reader I’m deeply concerned.