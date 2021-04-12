OPINION: DePaul’s words mean nothing without action to back them up

In light of horrific hate crimes against the Asian population that occured last month in Atlanta, DePaul issued a statement on March 31. The message, less than 10 sentences in length, served as a reminder of unity and overcoming hate within the university. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the meaning or intent of the message, it’s not enough.

The signatures from staff members and student leadership take up more of the page than the statement itself. It comes across as rushed and written without much effort — insulting and devastating to a population under fire. When you consider the number and severity of the hate crimes being committed against members of the Asian community, this message falls short both figuratively and literally.

Additionally, the statement makes no mention of the Atlanta shooting. It makes no mention of hate crimes against Asian individuals or growing and present racism towards them either. The only way you can really even discern that it’s in response to Atlanta is that it was the last, “big” hate crime that occurred before it was released.

“People don’t even know what happened in Atlanta,” said student government association (SGA) president Alyssa Isberto. “People just pass by it — maybe because it doesn’t affect them, which is of course a very privileged mindset. If this statement includes a message and at least an overview of what was going on, it shows not just where we stand but also offers education — which is the point of a university.“

Isberto said she was surprised when the university reached out to her to sign the statement and that this was the first time she could recall SGA being asked.

This lack of specificity is disaffirming to the Asian community at DePaul. It resembles the already present media narrative of not calling these crimes what they are — hate crimes.

Hibba Salim, a senior accounting student at DePaul, feels the statement’s only purpose was “performative activism.”

“While DePaul stands against hate, the message could have gone deeper, and action could have been taken to show their commitment to stand against hate and violence against Asian Americans,” Salim said.

What also concerns me is the complete absence of a direct call to action. Sure, we’re reminded that “hate has no home here,” but that’s it. No resources, no offer of campus support, nothing.

“My personal opinion when it comes to statements, it’s nice but altogether it’s not as impactful when you don’t add resources or action plans,” Isberto said. “That was my overall first reaction, not just to this statement, but a lot of the statements that have been put out.”

Isberto said she notes some key differences when comparing this statement to others made in the past, such as messages from the start of the pandemic or summer 2020 with the rise in Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd.

“The other statements that have been made with BLM and Covid-19 were much more informational,” Isberto said. “I was just hanging out with a group of friends unpacking the situation and sharing how frustrating it is to see a statement but not have resources [available.] I wish that more [was] done.”

However, not all are critical of the university’s statement.

“It was a brief, yet powerful, statement against a disturbingly prevalent and unacceptable discrimination,” said Shaye Murphy, a junior political science major at DePaul.

Dean of the College of Communication Alexandra Murphy said she thought the message was a good place to start.

“I think the statement … while general and short, provides an umbrella under which other, more specific statements can lay,” Murphy said. “Of course, statements alone are never enough. They must be backed up with action.”

Isberto also acknowledges that the statement’s brief nature may not have bad intentions, but stresses intent doesn’t match impact.

“… [I] understand that there are time limits and you want to say something and show support at a certain time,” she said. “But at the same time resources are really needed … [to] support these communities.”

On April 8, the university released a new statement with a chance to redeem themselves. In it, President A. Gabriel Esteban personally addressed readers by discussing his own experience as an Asian American.

“From the murder of George Floyd to the massacre in Atlanta, attacks on people of color have escalated,” Esteban said. “While I am not fearful for my own safety, I find myself constantly worrying about the safety of my wife, daughter and our friends of color.”

This message was different from its predecessor. In terms of strength, it at least addresses the problem directly. It offers Asian students a feeling of support in having a leader who understands and affirms their fears or what they’re facing. However, other than a verse of scripture, there are still no solutions or resources mentioned.

We’ve reached a point where kind words and simple acknowledgement don’t cut it. The university has an opportunity here to lead by example — to do better for its marginalized students — even if the rest of the world won’t.