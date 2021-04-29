Philmon Gebrewhit announces commitment to DePaul

DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield landed his third transfer on Thursday when sophomore forward Philmon Gebrewhit announced his commitment on Twitter.

Gebrewhit is a 6-foot-7 small forward out of South Plains Community College. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 19 appearances last season.

“I chose DePaul because of the opportunity,” Gebrewhit told The DePaulia. “Coach Stubblefield is a proven winner and developer. I’m excited to get on campus and get Wintrust Arena rocking again, we are going to make some noise.”

Gebrewhit was the No. 94 ranked small forward in the Class of 2018. He is also an efficient shooter, averaging 46.3 percent from the field and 41 percent from the field.

Gebrewhit told The DePaulia that Stubblefield made a hard push to get the sophomore to come to Chicago throughout their conversations.

“My relationship with coach [Stubblefield] is great,” Gebrewhit said. “He is very genuine and real. He was consistent with my recruitment and made sure to make me a priority and made it clear to me. Coach did all the recruiting himself, that’s why I also felt so comfortable because it’s the head coach saying these things. “

The Blue Demons have had to add forwards via the transfer portal in the last couple of weeks. DePaul has lost several wing players to either the transfer portal (Darious Hall ) or the NBA Draft (Romeo Weems) since the season ended.

Stubblefield’s first commitment came back on April 16 when Kansas forward Tyon Grant-Foster announced his decision to transfer to DePaul. The addition of Gebrewhit now gives the Blue Demons multiple forwards that can help replace the production that Hall and Weems left.

“I am a scoring guard who can get my teammates involved and make them better,” Gebrewhit said. “I can score it at three levels whether it’s getting to the rim, mid range or shooting the three ball.”

DePaul also received a commitment from Oregon transfer Jalen Terry last week, giving the Blue Demons a much-needed point guard after Charlie Moore, Oscar Lopez Jr. and Kobe Elvis entered the transfer portal.

Nick Ongenda was considering transferring after putting his name into the portal, but he announced on Tuesday that he is returning to DePaul. He also had offers from Texas and Oklahoma State.