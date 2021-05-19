DePaul women’s basketball to play all home games at Wintrust Arena starting next yar

The DePaul women’s basketball team has a new home, as DePaul athletics has announced that the team will be moving permanently to Wintrust Arena starting in the 2021-22 season.

The Blue Demons had previously split their home games between Wintrust Arena and the McGrath-Phillips Arena, located in the Lincoln Park campus. DePaul played all their home games last season at Wintrust Arena as well.

“Wintrust Arena is one of the absolute best college basketball venues in the country,” said head coach Doug Bruno in a statement to DePaul athletics. “Along with being a great facility, Wintrust Arena was built to be the home of DePaul men’s and women’s basketball. It was custom-made to be our home.

“The arena has an ideal, central location and convenient transportation that makes it accessible to basketball fans throughout the Chicago area whether you’re coming from the south, west or north.”

In four seasons, DePaul has an overall record of 28-9 at Wintrust Arena and it’s been the home of three consecutive Big East Tournament championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This past season recorded their first win over a Top 10 opponent when they beat No. 9 Kentucky, 86-82, on Dec. 16.

The move offers plenty of opportunities both for coach Bruno and his team. They move to a facility with better amenities, which Bruno can use to his advantage when it comes to recruiting.

“The facilities and amenities are among the best in college basketball,” Bruno said. “Wintrust Arena has been excellent for our recruiting since the day it opened. It’s the first place we bring recruits, and it really is something special to experience. I want to thank the DePaul administration for providing the opportunity to play all our games at Wintrust Arena.

One of the hopes for athletic director DeWayne Peevy is that the move can potentially bring more recognition and exposure to a basketball team filled with recent success.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our women’s basketball program to continue to grow their exposure and brand.” Peevy said. “Whether it be scheduling more games against elite programs, getting more television coverage or taking advantage of the first-class amenities that Wintrust Arena offers, I am committed to working with coach Bruno to elevate all aspects of our women’s basketball program.”

DePaul has played the majority of its home games at the McGrath-Phillips Arena since it opened in 2000. They leave the facility with a record of 245-44.

WIntrust Arena has also played home to the WNBA’s Chicago Sky and hosted other events such as the NBA All-Star Celebrity game and this year will host the NBA Draft combine. It will now be home to both DePaul’s men and women’s basketball teams.